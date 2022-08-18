‘How to use computers’ free workshops, free for seniors, returns to UVic. Submitted ‘How to use computers’ free workshops, free for adults and seniors in the Village of Telkwa (Submitted photo)

Telkwa receives computers for adult and senior digital learning programs

Federal program intended to help Telkwa adults and seniors out of social isolation

Today’s adults are living longer and are more actively, but too many still suffer from social isolation.

The Village of Telkwa has received funding from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program to purchase and install computers at specific locations within the Village, which will be accessible to seniors, and is now open to all adult residents of the Village.

The funding includes virtual training workshops through Connected Canadians, empowering seniors and adults’ digital knowledge on topics including how to use Zoom, recognizing email phishing scams, safe digital communication, and more.

READ MORE: Loneliness, depression on the rise among older adults amid pandemic: B.C. study

The program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being of adults and seniors and foster social inclusion and engagement in their communities.

Monthly virtual training workshops, through Connected Canadians’ trained mentors, are scheduled for the last Thursday of the month, commencing June 2022 and ending in March 2023.

The Village is inviting adults from the community to attend the workshops either from their personal computer or using one of the program’s computers within the Village.

“The Village of Telkwa is looking forward to making a significant difference in the lives of the adults and seniors in the community, enhancing the Village’s age-friendly community status,” said Jill Barrowman, Economic Development/Business Liason Officer for the Village of Telkwa.

For more information on the workshops or to register, contact the Village office at 250-846-5212, or visit www.telkwa.ca.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
