Telkwa’s Riverside Park will benefit from $87,000 in funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust announced last week. (Park Master Plan photo)

Telkwa’s Riverside Park will benefit from $87,000 in funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust announced last week. (Park Master Plan photo)

Telkwa receives $87,000 for downtown revitalization

The NDIT funding will pay for bicycle racks, picnic tables and trail paving

The Village of Telkwa will be making improvements to pedestrian accessibility and cycling infrastructure in the downtown area.

This project is being made possible by an $87,000 grant from the The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) announced last week.

It will include three bicycle racks, each capable of holding six bicyles and 10 accessible picnic tables along the Riverside trail.

The Village has not yet released the exact locations of the various features.

The funding will also allow the Village to pave the currently unpaved section of the Riverside Trail from Hope Avenue to the Dockrill Rink.

QUOTE Leroy

The Village is hoping these improvements will encourage both residents and villagers to more fully enjoy the amenities, vendors and parks in the downtown area.

All of this comes as new census data from Statistics Canada indicates Telkwa is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in B.C. Between 2016 and 2021, the population of Telkwa grew by 11.1 per cent from 1,327 to 1,474.

The project is part of a larger revitalization vision for Telkwa that will also see a kiosk installed at the boat launch and trees planted in various locations with funding coming from various sources.

The Telkwa funding was part of a larger announcement of $2.3 million in grants for 11 projects in communities across northern B.C.

“It’s great to see so many communities investing in projects that are key in retaining and attracting residents and visitors. Places such as museums, libraries, ski clubs and cultural centres are at the heart of every community and offer a sense of pride and belonging.”

Other Northwest projects benefitting from funding include the rehabilitation of Prince Rupert’s CN station to make it ready for commercial occupation (300,000) and the development of three condominium-style fourplexes in Burns Lake.

Previous story
14 more British Columbians die of COVID, hospitalizations drop near 400
Next story
B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

Just Posted

Dancers performing at Hoobiyee 2020 in Gitlaxt’aamiks. The 2022 event will be taking place Mar. 11 and Mar. 12 at the Ts’oohl Ts’ap Memorial Centre in Gitwinksihlkw.
Full capacity Hoobiyee 2022 set to return mid-March in Gitwinksihlkw

Prince Rupert resident, Anatolii Levkovytskyi, points to his home city in Ukraine on March 4, which has been destroyed by bombing and missile attacks where his brother is fighting on the front lines. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert nurse and husband flying to Ukraine to save family

A dead chinook salmon is seen on the beach next to the Harrison River in Harrison Mills, B.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink