Telkwa Range snowmobiling permit lottery opens

Application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for snowmobiliers and skiers to gain access to Starr Basin

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)

If you are hoping to snowmobile or ski in the Starr Basin Recreation Area of the Telkwa Mountain Range this winter, it is time to get your application in.

Motorized access to the area will once again be determined by lottery for the second year in a row following closure of Telkwa Range recreation areas in July 2018 to protect the vulnerable Telkwa caribou herd.

Starr Basin will be open for 21 days in seven three-day blocks for permitted snowmobilers and 21 days in three seven-day blocks for backcountry skiers conditional on recent caribou activity. The application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20.

HISTORICAL: Meetings on proposed recreation restrictions to maintain caribou

Two-part permits will be issued by a random number generator and recipients will be notified Dec. 1. The first part of permits will be issued Dec. 17, with the second part to follow 48 hours prior to the allotted block period. However, if caribou activity has been recorded in the area, the second part will not be issued and the first part becomes invalid.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) developed the lottery as a compromise after initially closely the area entirely to motorized access.

MORE: Houston snowmobile club supports Telkwa Range restrictions

“The permitting system was created to allow for equal opportunity, high-quality recreation, while ensuring there is no disturbance to caribou within the Telkwa Range,” states the application process instructions document. “The structure of the permitting system is reflective of the need to 1) give equal opportunity to anyone wishing to apply (private and/or club members), and 2) allow for caribou activity to be assessed within the 48-hour window of access by the issued permit.”

Blocks for snowmobiles run Dec. 30 to Jan. 1; Jan. 2 to 4; Jan. 29 to 31; Feb. 5 to 7; Feb. 26 to 28; March 26 to 28; and April 9 to 11. The three weeks designated for skiers are: De. 23 to 29; Feb. 19 to 25; and March 19 to 25.

Each permit is good for one primary permit holder, one secondary and four additional riders. An individual may only be a secondary holder on two permits.

Two other areas of the range will also be open to motorized access. The season for the Grizzly Plateau runs Nov. 1 to April 30 and the Meat Cache is open Dec. 14 to April 1.

Starr Basin permit applications are available on the FNLRORD website and from the Front Counter BC office in Smithers.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear
Next story
‘Blacklisted:’ Nova Scotia First Nation pulls commercial lobster boats from the water

Just Posted

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)
Telkwa Range snowmobiling permit lottery opens

Application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for snowmobiliers and skiers to gain access to Starr Basin

The Dupras family has been regulars at the Babine River and have seen plentiful grizzlies over the years. (Jay Dupras photo/Lakes District News)
A family’s close encounter with a grizzly on Babine River bridge

Photo-enthusiasts let the bear access the bridge for photos putting others at risk

Nathan Cullen, right, looks on as Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser address the media in Smithers, B.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
10 Gitxsan hereditary chiefs call for BC NDP to remove Cullen as Stikine candidate

Ten Gitxsan hereditary chiefs have called for the firing of NDP candidate… Continue reading

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Joe Bramsleven and partner Tammy Wilson (centre) await election results with campaign manager Scott Groves, right, and his wife Lori Ann Groves at Boston Pizza Oct. 15. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill defeats Bramsleven for mayor in landslide

Mika Meyer replaces Atrill as the sixth councillor

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Most Read