Telkwa Pub seeks blockage of food truck from near property

Council directs staff to prepare a report for consideration of amended regulations

Lonny Carroll, owner of the Telkwa Pub wants the village to take action to protect her business from the unwanted presence of a food truck outside her establishment.

Carroll outlined her concerns that patrons of the Quick Eats food truck use her parking lot, generate unsightly garbage and her washrooms even though Quick Eats provides porta-potties. She also believes the business has an unfair advantage because the pub pays taxes, has huge overhead costs being a fixed building.

“My issue with them is they’re seasonal, they come in at the busiest time of the year, take a majority of my business, they have no overhead, no rules, no anything to abide by and my question is, is there anything that’s going to change with this moving forward,” she said.

She said she anticipates with the ongoing restrictions on pubs and restaurants, it will hurt her, even more, this summer and doesn’t think the food truck should be allowed to be right outside her front door or in her backyard.

“I think somewhere by Tyhee Lake or somewhere away from businesses like myself is only the right thing to do,” she suggested.

Carrol said she gets along fine with the owners of Quick Eats and doesn’t want to be in conflict with them, but doesn’t want them located adjacent to the pub.

“I think it’s only fair for the town to support my business over a retired couple that just swoops in and coins it for three months, then leaves,” she said.

Carrol received sympathy from all the councillors present.

Coun. Leroy Dekens, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Brad Layton said this has been an ongoing issue.

“I get exactly where you’re coming from, this has been bothering me for many years,” he said. “When we had our restaurant, it was the same thing. I agree, they’re on Village property, they’re not paying the taxes that we are.”

He suggested staff should come up with a report for council to consider next steps.

“It’s something we need to look at and we need to look at it pretty quick because as you well know, the summer months are coming,” he said.

Council directed staff to come up with a report including current regulations and an analysis of what other communities do to regulate food trucks with respect to fees, licences, approved locations etc., for consideration at the next regular meeting of council April 27.

“We have to protect our businesses,” Dekens said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof
Next story
Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking nude photo of Liberal MP William Amos

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Town of Smithers issues alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised to not use water until further notice if strong chlorine smell detected

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

Gareth Manderson, general manager BC Works, and Bandstra’s Zach Runions and Steve Collins. Photo supplied
Smithers family-owned business institution sold to publicly-traded company

Bandstra Transportation and Babine Trucking acquired by Mullen Group

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) is closed due to a washout. There is no timeline to reopen the road and no detour is available.(BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek road washed out, no timetable to re-open

Geotechnical engineers are on-site

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

Most Read