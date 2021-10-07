Telkwa officially designates new water tower

The Trobak Reservoir completed last summer greatly increases the village’s capacity for growth

From left, Telkwa councillors Derek Meerdink, Leroy Dekens (deputy mayor), Annette Morgan, Dave Livesey, former mayor Darcy Repen and Dunen (Lucy Gagnon) from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en celebrated the official opening of the Trobak Reservoir Sept. 28. (Thom Barker photo)

Telkwa has officially designated its new water tower.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Trobak Reservoir Sept. 28, Deputy Mayor Leroy Dekens underscored the immense importance of the new water supply.

“The Trobak Reservoir stabilizes the supply, treatment and storage of water on the east side of the Bulkley River, which increases the potential for new development and economic growth in the Village,” he said. “In addition, the new reservoir assists in addressing previous concerns regarding fire flows in the community.

While the tower was commissioned in the summer of 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed the official ceremony.

Dignitaries for the event included Lucy Gagnon and Mike Ridsdale from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, which collaborated with the village on the project.

Gagnon offered a welcome message on behalf Gidimt’en (Bear Wolf) Clan Chief Woos.

Ridsdale spoke about culturally significant trees that were identified and preserved during the process of developing the project.

“Thank you to the Wet’suwet’en for their support and collaboration on this project,” Dekens said. “We look forward to working with the Wet’suwet’en on future projects and continuing strengthening our relationship into the future.”

The deputy mayor also acknowledged the major contribution of the former Telkwa council and in particular former mayor Darcy Repen who was on hand for the ceremony.

Other dignitaries on hand were Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP-Elect Taylor Bachrach, engineers Paul Wellington and Allan Kindrat from the project’s engineering firm WSP and the current Telkwa council with the exception of Mayor Brad Layton.

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen was not present, but Dekens read a statement.

“Telkwa is a vibrant and growing community that has often been frustrated in its dreams of growing by critical infrastructure, like water, that just wasn’t available. Congratulations to the mayor, council and staff on receiving this very significant funding and for what it means for Telkwa and the entire region.”