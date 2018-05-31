Telkwa Mayor recovering at home after a health scare. File photo

Telkwa mayor recovering at home

Darcy Repen hoping to get back to full mayoral duties soon

The Mayor of Telkwa is hoping to hop back into the saddle once his health improves.

Darcy Repen has been on medical leave since the beginning of April when he was sent to hospital with what he thought was the flu. It turned out it was likely an invasive Strep A infection.

According to his latest Facebook post, an aggressive IV fluid program to stabilize his blood pressure and a medical procedure was needed to get his heart rate back to a regular rhythm. It got him to a stable though still very serious state.

Repen spent three weeks in hospital including stays at the both hospitals in Terrace and Smithers to receive IV antibiotic treatment.

He is now recovering at home in Telkwa.

“I’m taking it one day at a time. Physically I’m at 40 per cent and now dealing with some mental after effects, including memory loss and focusing,” he said.

However, he is still doing a bit of work from home including getting ready for the Union of BC Municipalities Convention in September.

“I’m researching other communities and working on a UBCM resolution on why Telkwa should get more provincial support,” said Repen.

He is also working on a vision for the village of Telkwa and trying to keep up to date on the water tower project.

Repen has full confidence in the Village staff and council to handle things while he is away. Deputy Mayor Leroy Dekens has stepped in as acting mayor and Councillor Brad Layton is now the deputy mayor.

Repen plans to return once his heart rate is back in a normal range.

