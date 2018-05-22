Telkwa mayor on medical leave

It was decided at the last Village of Telkwa meeting that Deputy Mayor Leroy Dekens will step in for Mayor Darcy Repen while he’s on a medical leave.
Councillor Brad Layton was nominated by the rest of council to act as deputy mayor.
Also at the meeting, a spokesperson from Cycle 16 Trail Society gave an update on the journey to build a bike lane from Telkwa to Smithers along Highway 16 at the meeting (see story on A16).
The issue of fixing the community hall also came up during the meeting. The hall is in need of extensive repairs and council has made it a priority to repair the problems, such as upgrading the electrical and repairing the roof.
Only one company responded to the tender and it came in higher than expected. Staff is now looking for direction on use of the general operating reserve to award the tender as presented, or reduce the scope of the project to meet available funding. However, councillors had questions and the director of operations was on holiday so a motion was made to wait until he was back and could clarify some of the confusion. A special meeting will be held this week to discuss it.
Layton also brought up concerns about people parking in front of the bus stop while getting ice cream from the Riverbend Ice Cream Shoppe and not allowing the bus to pick up or drop off passengers at that location. He made a motion to write a letter to remind the owners of the ice cream stand that their customers aren’t allowed to park by the bus stop during bus hours.
The Village also has plans to paint lines there so it is clear where people can and can’t park.