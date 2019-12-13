Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m. today (Dec. 13), the Boil Water Advisory affecting the community water system is rescinded.

Residents may again consume water and be assured that the drinking water system is producing safe and reliable quality water,” a release stated. “A higher taste or smell of chlorine maybe experienced over the next few days. These levels remain within the approved levels for consumption as set out in regulations and will gradually dissipate as produced water from the water treatment plant restores chlorine levels to normal.”

The Village also thanked all those who assisted with repairs during the emergency and residents for their patience.

The boil water advisory was a precautionary measure following a couple of water lines breaks on Coalmine Road which resulted in a rapid decrease in stored water in the Morris Reservoir on Dec. 6.

“We tried to isolate it, so we could shut the water off without shutting off all the water, by the time public works got that done, and the contractor that stepped up — Barb’s Trucking — we are very thankful for their help,” said Mayor Brad Layton. “It became a safety issue with the dark, we made a decision to wait until morning, dealing with equipment in the dark and wet dirt. We put it off until morning and public works and all the people that stepped up found a significant break, fixed it and then it was apparent there was still water coming up. They went looking for another multiple break, there was a failure in the line.”

Previous story
Nuts! 75 years since U.S. troops thwarted Hitler’s last gamble
Next story
Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Just Posted

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

New report into sawmill explosions released

The report recommends streamlining investigative process

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

UPDATED: Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

Most Read