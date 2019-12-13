Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m. today (Dec. 13), the Boil Water Advisory affecting the community water system is rescinded.

Residents may again consume water and be assured that the drinking water system is producing safe and reliable quality water,” a release stated. “A higher taste or smell of chlorine maybe experienced over the next few days. These levels remain within the approved levels for consumption as set out in regulations and will gradually dissipate as produced water from the water treatment plant restores chlorine levels to normal.”

The Village also thanked all those who assisted with repairs during the emergency and residents for their patience.

The boil water advisory was a precautionary measure following a couple of water lines breaks on Coalmine Road which resulted in a rapid decrease in stored water in the Morris Reservoir on Dec. 6.

“We tried to isolate it, so we could shut the water off without shutting off all the water, by the time public works got that done, and the contractor that stepped up — Barb’s Trucking — we are very thankful for their help,” said Mayor Brad Layton. “It became a safety issue with the dark, we made a decision to wait until morning, dealing with equipment in the dark and wet dirt. We put it off until morning and public works and all the people that stepped up found a significant break, fixed it and then it was apparent there was still water coming up. They went looking for another multiple break, there was a failure in the line.”