Telkwa launches parks master plan

Survey available to gather public feedback on village’s parks and recreation spaces

The Village of Telkwa is working on a Parks Master Plan.

Liliana Dragowska, part of a team that has been contracted by the Village of Telkwa to develop it said the Village recognizes the important role parks play to quality of life for its residents, community and local economy.

“To better understand current needs and future park priorities to attract and retain residents and visitors, the Village of Telkwa is completing a comprehensive Parks Master Plan,” she said. “This includes all Village-owned outdoor park facilities, including trails, playgrounds, sports fields, open space and park-related amenities.”

The project is still in the initial stages and a survey is currently available for residents and non-residents to participate in.

To date, approximately 50 people have completed it, but the team is hoping as many people as possible add their input.

There is also a child drawing activity that can be downloaded from the Village’s website and submitted to the Village office.

“Children love to play in playgrounds and parks and outdoor space is such a part of learning and development. It creates community,” said Dragowska. “I think planning is so much focused on adults and what we want, but sometimes children have so many creative ideas that are simple yet create new and fun ways to experience the outdoors. Hearing from children is a way to engage them. To understand what they love and what they want to see is another lens to look at our parks.”

Dragowska added this is first time Telkwa is creating a Parks Master Plan.

“The plan will have some clear and concise recommendations and goals and priorities for capital improvements. It is really exciting for such a small community to have a plan and be able to work away at it in the coming years.”

The survey is open until July 31 and a link to it can also be found on the village’s website.

The team will present a draft report in October to the Village that will include a summary of the inventory of parks, gaps in services and community engagement.

Telkwa

