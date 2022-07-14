Telkwa installing computers for seniors digital learning program

Program to increase digital literacy among older adults to be operated out of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services. (File photo) Program to increase digital literacy among older adults to be held in Telkwa (Black Press file photo)

Today’s seniors are living longer and are more active, but too many still suffer from social isolation.

The Village of Telkwa has received funding from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program to purchase and install computers at specific locations within the Village, which will be accessible to seniors.

The funding includes virtual training workshops through Connected Canadians, empowering seniors’ digital knowledge on topics including how to use Zoom, recognizing email phishing scams, safe digital communication, and more.

The program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster social inclusion and engagement in their communities.

Monthly virtual training workshops, through Connected Canadians’ trained mentors, are scheduled for the last Thursday of the month, commencing June 2022 and ending in March 2023.

Connected Canadians is a federally registered non-profit organization that provides technology training and support to Canadian seniors, fostering digital literacy skills.

The Village is inviting seniors from the community to attend the workshops either from their personal computer or using one of the program’s computers within the Village.

“The Village of Telkwa is looking forward to making a significant difference in the lives of seniors in the community, enhancing the Village’s age-friendly community status,” said a press relase from Jill Barrowman, Economic Development/Business Liason Officer for the Village of Telkwa.

For more information on the workshops or to register, contact the Village office at 250-846-5212, or visit www.telkwa.ca.



