Contributed photo

Telkwa house fire closes Coalmine Rd

A house fire caused traffic to back up past Hwy 16.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Witnesses tell us RCMP have opened up the road to single, alternating traffic.

There have been no reports yet on injuries from a house fire still being attended to after Smithers and Telkwa firefighters were called to the scene Thursday afternoon.

The fire in Telkwa forced the closure of Coalmine Road at the Railroad tracks and has traffic backed up past Highway 16 according to our reporter at the scene.

Bulkey Valley School District 54 superintendent Chris van der Mark said staff were waiting for parents at Telkwa Elementary School with buses unable to get through.

 

Marisca Bakker photo

Marisca Bakker photo

Marisca Bakker photo

