The Village has been using a section of the municipal building that has yet to be renovated but provides more space for social distancing for their council meetings. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Telkwa hopes to start assessment of municipal building for next stage of renovations

Staff to apply for grant for the Office Building Life Cycle Cost Assessment/Maintenance Plan Project

The Village of Telkwa is hoping to secure some funding to do an assessment of the municipal office building.

At the May 26 regular council meeting, councillors directed staff to apply for a grant opportunity from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Municipal Asset Management Program for the office building life cycle cost assessment and maintenance plan project.

If accepted, the grant would cover 80 per cent of the cost and the village would be on the hook for the remaining 20 per cent. The program is intended for smaller municipalities to be able to improve asset management practices. The village has previously benefited from this program to develop an asset management program for its sewer and water systems.

“We have a line in our budget for municipal office renovations,” Director of Operations Lev Hartfeil said. “So what I’m proposing is we get going on the assessment management plan with that budget and apply for the funding that can cover most of the costs of the assessment.”

Hartfeil said it will cost around $15,000 to to do the assessment and management plan, meaning if the grant application is approved, the village would only have to pay $3,000.

“A full assessment of the building, all the mechanical systems, look for asbestos, and coming up with a prioritized list of what needs to be done to protect the asset over the coming years and initial budget estimates that will be required. Part of it is also building it up to code and protecting our assets and taking care of it so it will be usable in the long term and making it more useable space for our staff and tenants,” he added.

Council was in full agreement to apply for the funding.

The village bought the meat co-op’s former building about ten years ago on the corner of Hankin and Highway 16 and has been slowly renovating it, which not only helped to clean up that corner of Telkwa but also created a village office after the former one was deemed unsafe. It also provides office space for other businesses.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With wildfire season approaching, here are some tips to be ‘FireSmart’ this year
Next story
Telkwa Pub hopes to create some patio space

Just Posted

Annual bird count thrills organizer

Count took place over 48 hours

Major paving projects announced

Extends west of Smithers to east of Houston

Hatchery expansion project gets underway

Goal is to get structure to ‘lock up’ stage

With wildfire season approaching, here are some tips to be ‘FireSmart’ this year

Q & A with Lindsay King, FireSmart Educator for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Major paving projects announced

Extends west of Smithers to east of Houston

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

#MyNatureSketch initiative encourages Canadians to become ‘bright-eyed three year olds’

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Most Read