Interim Director of Finance Leslie Ford hands the reigns over to new Director of Finance Rowena Atienza-Paquette at the Aug. 18 council meeting. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Telkwa hires new financial director

Rowena Atienza-Paquette takes over as interim director Leslie Ford gives mid-year report to council

At its Aug. 18 meeting, Telkwa council was introduced to Rowena Atienza-Paquette will take over as director of finance from interim director Leslie Ford.

Atienza-Paquette was with the Village for almost five years as a finance assistant and was interim director from 2015 to 2019. She then worked for the Town of Smithers finance department for a year.

“She has worked with us previously and I’m happy to have her back,” said CAO Debbie Joujan.

Council voted in favour to make Atienza-Paquette Chief Financial Officer.

“My goals are to work with the Village of Telkwa Team in fulfilling our strategic priorities and to maintain the overall fiscal health of the organization through diversifying revenue sources and supporting economic development,” said Atienza-Paquette.

“Telkwa is at a very exciting phase right now where we are seeing the efforts of many dialogues and pursuit for funding by Council and the whole organization to be able to deliver higher service levels to the community.”

Leslie Ford took over the position temporarily earlier this year after retiring from the same position at the Town of Smithers last year.

“We would like to thank Leslie Ford for jumping in and doing such a great job on the finance position since January until now,” added Joujan. “She was called on at short notice and I appreciate it.”

Meanwhile the Village of Telkwa is doing well financially according to Ford.

Ford presented a mid-year financial report to the council during the Aug. 18 meeting.

“All of the department heads are doing a very good job monitoring budgets,” said Ford.

She added another piece of good news is that the Trobak Water Tower Project is under budget and the grant project has reached substantial completion.

Ford did not find any areas of concern in the general operating funds except for the fact that Recycle BC stopped paying the Village a monthly amount as of January 2020. However, the Village has received more grants in lieu of taxes, more community hall revenue and more Small Community Unconditional Grant revenue than budgeted. These additional revenues more than offset the Recycle BC funds.

On the property tax front, Ford said tax season went well. More property owners have paid year-to-date this year than this same time last year. Only 5.3 per cent of the current taxes or user fees billed in May are currently outstanding.

There is only one property currently with delinquent taxes owing. If these taxes are not paid by Sept. 28 the property could be sold for taxes. At a previous meeting council decided not to take advantage of the Province allowing municipalities to defer tax sales until next year due to COVID-19.

Telkwa

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre
Next story
‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

Just Posted

Telkwa starts to award contracts for $2.4 million sewer project

Wastewater treatment plant and sanitary collection system are fully funded by Province and feds

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Cannabis store application gets council’s blessing

Rural Leaf from Smithers plans to open in Houston Mall

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

Most Read