The new Telkwa reservoir will be on the southeast edge of the village.

Telkwa gets $3.6-million water funding

Funded through a federal gas grant, long-sought reservoir will increase capacity in the village.

The Village of Telkwa will be breaking ground on a reservoir as soon as the spring after being awarded a multi-million-dollar grant from the federal government.

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen announced the $3.6 million in Federal Gas Tax funding for the Trobak Hill Reservoir Project Friday. The hope is for it to be completed and in operation by this fall.

He took the opportunity to point out it has been a long time coming.

“Thirty-one years. It was in August of 1987 that the Village of Telkwa received a study of our water system conducted by KLM Engineering, which revealed that an elevated reservoir was needed … for fire protection in the downtown and east parts of the village,” said Repen.

“In the interim the village has grown by 50 per cent. In recent years the situation has grown so dire that our village has actually placed a moratorium on new development because of the lack of storage capacity.”

Repen said the project, funded through a federal gas tax grant, will increase capacity and be a definite boon to the Village for both residential and business development, calling it a “monumental moment for the village of Telkwa.”

“Less obvious is the work we must do to continue to grow our community, leveraging this new capacity. We’ve been working with the Telkwa Seniors Housing Society on expansion of their existing housing on the east bench; as well we have Birchwood Co-Housing Project proposed for an adjacent property,” he said.

“It’s our hope that both of these projects will now be able to move forward and to the construction phase. In addition, we’ll continue to look for new investments in our area’s zone for comprehensive development, as well as exploring opportunities for in-fill development within the footprint of our existing water and sewer infrastructure.”

The mayor also stressed the need to reduce the per capita water consumption in the village and repair leaks in existing infrastructure.

“Despite the increased storage capacity, the water still comes from our treasured river, and it is a finite resource,” said Repen.

The project, in its developmental phase, still needs to undergo consultation with Wet’suwet’en First Nation before it can secure contracts for the actual construction.

–With files from Ashley Wadhwani.

Previous story
Northern Health approves CT Scanner for Smithers

Just Posted

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Most Read