Telkwa fire rescue vehicle blows its engine

Fire chief optimistic Cummins will honour warranty even though it is out of date

Telkwa fire chief Laurence Turney had good news and bad news for council Jan. 12.

Turney reported that while repairs to Engine 11 had been completed, Rescue 11 was now out of commission.

The rescue vehicle, which is used for first responder and motor vehicle incidents, experienced a catastrophic failure of its Cummins diesel engine Dec. 13.

Turney said a tie-rod broke and pushed through the engine block. The vehicle is currently at Freightliner in Terrace where the engine is being taken apart to determine the extent of the damage and possible cause.

Although the engine, which was bought in 2015 is out of warranty, Turney is optimistic Cummins will honour the warranty anyway.

“We should be covered by warranty as the engine has less than 12,000 kilometres and 1,000 hours on it, we have completed all annual maintenance requirement, as well as conducting monthly oil and other inspections,” he told council.

Turney expects a reponse from Cummins this week.

In the meantime, he said, Rescue 21 and the departments new command vehicle, Command 11 will cover for Rescue 11.