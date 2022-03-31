Telkwa Elementary gets a new principal

Janna Delany has been named to replace Barb Turney as principal of Telkwa Elementary School in Telkwa.

Turney is retiring and Delany is shifting over from her current post as vice-principal of Walnut Park Elementary in Smithers, a position she has held since 2017.

With more than 30 years of teaching experience, Delany has a Master’s degree in educational leadership.

Telkwa Elementary will be a familiar location for Delany as she once taught there for 12 years. Her experience within School District 54 also includes three years as vice-principal of Twain Sullivan Elementary in Houston.

A school district release announcing Delany’s appointment noted her professional development and leadership work.

“Recently, Ms. Delany has been leading the district mentorship program, which provides ongoing professional development and support for new teachers,” the release stated.