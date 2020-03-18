Telkwa council supports fire department’s grant request

Public concerns dominated by pot holes on village roads

Telkwa Council met last Tuesday with a light agenda. As usual, the meeting started and ended with public comments. Concerns about pot holes around the Village dominated the time set aside for residents to bring up their concerns.

One resident noted that Coalmine Road is terrible to drive down. Councillor Annette Morgan, who chaired the meeting (Mayor Brad Layton participated via phone), said council will bring the concerns to the Public Works Department.

Fire Chief Laurence Turney then made a presentation to council about a new grant application to Union of BC Municipalities Funding for Emergency Operations Centres and Training for $25,000.

He said the intent of this funding stream is to support the purchase of equipment and supplies required to maintain or improve Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) and to enhance EOC capacity through training and exercises.

In Turney’s report to council he wrote the Village is working to increase its capacity to deal with emergencies through training and the purchase of services and equipment for the Village and its EOC. If successful, the Village plans on using the money to upgrade the electrical panel at the Village office to allow an existing generator to be used to maintain power and maintain an EOC in the event of a power outage; purchase a mobile weather station that can be deployed where required to provide real time temperature, wind speed and direction during an emergency; and hire part-time staff or a contractor to develop a digital contact list, public information materials and pre-planned messages for use within the Regional Mass Notification Program.

All of council in attendance (Councillor Rick Fuerst was not at the meeting) was in favour of Telkwa Fire Department applying for the grant money.

Councillor Annette Morgan then congratulated Chief Turney on the recent approval of a different grant.

The $25,000, also from UBCM, will be used to purchase a couple of things. The first, a remote control monitor that can apply water from Engine 11 by the pump operator without requiring the deployment of hoses or requiring the personnel to operate the nozzle. The money would also go to new wildland fire helmets with goggles, chin straps and neck shrouds. Turney is hoping the equipment should be delivered near the end of April or beginning of May, in time for the wildland fire season.

TelkwaUBCM

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town votes to sign onto Regional District’s new mass notification agreement
Next story
BREAKING: Canada-US border closing to non-essential travel

Just Posted

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Fishing lodge transfer to Lake Babine Nation underway

It’s part of complicated process to boost economic development

Houston man sentenced to house arrest for assault, trying to disarm cop and mischief

Mario Reutelsterz was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and setting a cabin on fire

Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read