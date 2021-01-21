Telkwa council rezones property for proposed 60 home subdivision

Telkwa council made three separate moves last week to facilitate what is proposed to be a 60 home subdivision over the next 15 years.

At its Jan. 12 regular meeting, council passed third reading of a bylaw to change the zoning of a portion of a property adjacent to First Street and Hubert Street from CD-1 Comprehensive Development Zone 1 to R-1 Residential Zone 1 and the other portion to R-2 Residential Zone 2.

The reading passed unanimously with Coun. Annette Morgan not in attendance.

The bylaw will be scheduled for adoption at a future meeting.

At the same meeting, the proponent, Blissful Grove Developments, was also seeking to enter into a development works agreement with the village to provide new gravity-fed sanitary sewer main works along Howson Avenue.

“The developer benefits by not requiring variances to the village’s subdivision servicing requirements and by not paying for the construction of a lift station and the village benefits by not having the long-term operating, maintenance and eventual replacement costs associated with an additional lift station,” village staff said in a report to council.

In the agreement the developer agrees to pay approximately 80 per cent of the cost of the works in two payments of $140,000.

Council approved the agreement unanimously.

Finally, Blissful Grove applied for a variance on two sections of the village’s Subdivision and Development Servicing Bylaw.

The first seeks to bury sewer main pipes less than the required minimum depth of 2.4 metres.

“Regarding the depth of cover for the sanitary sewer mains, industry best practice, local climate data, and requirements of other municipalities in the region all indicate the 2.4m minimum depth cover is more than necessary,” staff said in a report.

The second variance asks that sidewalks may be located directly next to the roadway rather than being inset.

“One benefit of relocating the sidewalk to be immediately next to the road in certain locations would be lower maintenance and snow removal costs for the village,” staff said.

While council again approved the variances unanimously, the actual proposed depths of sewer main coverage and sidewalk locations are still subject to approval by the village.