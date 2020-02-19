Telkwa council meeting cancelled

Not enough councillors showed up to Tuesday’s meeting

The Village of Telkwa’s regular council meeting on Feb. 11 was cancelled because not enough councillors showed up.

After waiting 20 minutes, Mayor Brad Layton told the three community members in attendance the meeting would not go ahead as scheduled.

Councillor Leroy Dekens is on holidays, Councillor Annette Morgan was called out of the village at the last minute and Councillor Rick Fuerst did not show. Councillor Derek Meerdink was in attendance.

Mayor Brad Layton said Fuerst works in the logging industry and gets stuck in the bush sometimes.

The agenda was light with some unfinished business regarding a letter from Recycle BC about curb-side recycling collection service.

The Village has not had curb-side recycling pick up since the depot burned down last spring.

The problem is finding a facility where the Village can drop off recycling.

The meeting will be rescheduled.

This is the second time in less than six months that a meeting was unexpectedly canceled because they did not have quorum.

