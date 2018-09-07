(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Telkwa Council looks into retail cannabis.

It’s a question of where and how pot is sold, says mayor

Telkwa council has instructed village staff to research cannabis retail licensing and plans on having a public consultation on the topic.

Recreational consumption of cannabis and cannabis products will be legal on Oct. 17.

Municipalities have the power to dictate where recreational cannabis retails can be located; business licensing conditions such as operating hours; and public consumption.

Municipalities also have the option of not allowing cannabis retail locations at all but it doesn’t appear council will take that route.

“I think it’s a more a question of where’s it done and how it’s done is what weighs on my mind,” Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen said when council last met.

“Obviously we don’t want to have anything in our school zone or anything that is going to compromise the safety or integrity of the community.”

Telkwa has already decided to treat public consumption of cannabis like alcohol — meaning it will be illegal to consume cannabis or cannabis products in a public setting unless there is a special designation from the village that allows it.

Repen said council must move quickly on this issue as they don’t want to create a potential roadblock for anyone interested in setting up a retail cannabis business in the village.

Repen and other councilors noted the current council only has barely two months left in their term with local elections taking place Oct. 20 and may not be able to get a bylaw passed in time and wondered if this issue should be handled by the newly elected council in the fall.

But council decided if they can’t pass bylaws on the issue they could at least lay the groundwork for bylaws to be enacted whenever the new council chooses.

Plow truck wanted

Council also ordered village staff to look into whether Telkwa can purchase a new plow truck and crew operations vehicle by dipping into its own reserves, and repay the funds at current bank interest rates, or by taking a loan.

The plow truck will be a used vehicle and will cost $50,000. The crew operations vehicle, also used, will cost $15,000.

The total cost for both vehicles will be $65,000. If councils decides to take a loan the village will be paying $14,200 a year for five years.

“I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll be able to make that purchase without having any impact on our taxation,” Repen said.

Previous story
Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ
Next story
B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Just Posted

Northern mayors ‘disappointed’ at gas pipeline challenge

Say they support mult-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project

Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

“We had no choice,” says conservation officer

Airport lounge a welcome addition

Can seat 118 people

Telkwa Council looks into retail cannabis.

It’s a question of where and how pot is sold, says mayor

Heavy horse pull always popular

This year’s BV Exhibition had a rodeo that entertained all those who filled the stands.

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Nike unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback this week, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee boss to lead Toronto esports franchise

After leading Canada’s Olympic charge for seven years, Chris Overholt is now looking to help Toronto make its mark on the esports map.

Most Read