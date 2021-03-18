Telkwa council briefs: Regular meeting, March 9, 2021

Morris Hill Reservoir contract; blue boxes; removal of 1st and 2nd Street highway allowance

RESERVOIR CONTRACT

Telkwa council has awarded a contract for refurbishment of the Morris Hill Reservoir to WSP Engineering in the amount of $36,127.

In its 38 years of service the reservoir has never been taken offline because it was Telkwa’s only source of water, but now with the commissioning of the Trobak reservoir, the Village wants to extend the life of Morris Hill by upgrading and rehabilitating it.

The WSP bid was the second lowest out of six received behind Bulkley Valley Engineering Services at $31,295.

Mayor Brad Layton asked why staff did not recommend the lower bid.

“In several categories they scored ahead mostly due to their thorough understanding of the scope,” said Lev Hartfiel, operations manager.

Coun. Leroy Dekens was concerned about previous experience with WSP during which, he said, the company kept coming back for more money.

Hartfiel explained that this job was an “upset fee contract” meaning it could only change if the scope were expanded, which would have to be negotiated up front.

Council went unanimously with the recommendation to hire WSP.

The request for proposals included inspection of the reservoir, detailed design and specifications for all parts of the project, assistance with procurement of materials and contractors and inspections during construction.

BLUE BINS

The Village of Telkwa is proceeding with purchasing blue bins for curbside recycling pickup following an announcement that a new residential recycling facility is being opened between Telkwa and Smithers April 12.

The bins will cost the village around $52,000.

“As far as I can see we don’t have much decision on this, we’ve got to come up with the money, we’ve got to do it because the community wants recycling,” said Coun. Leroy Dekens.

Lev Hartfiel, operations manager, explained there is a three-month wait for the boxes, but that there may be a stop-gap solution that would be acceptable to Recycle BC, during the interim between

The contract for the facility went to Prince George-based Blue Bin Recycling and Disposal.

Council passed a motion to go ahead unanimously.

HIGHWAY CLOSURE

Telkwa council is making way for the sale and development of a parcel of land between 1st Street and 2nd Street.

At its March 9 meeting council passed first and second reading of a bylaw that, if adopted, will close the highway allowance and remove the designation.

Had the village been developed per the original grid, 1st and 2nd streets would have extended across the wooded area as 3rd Street does, but that never happened. Now the Village wants to sell the land to someone who wants to build a house there, but can’t without closing the allowance and removing the road designation.

The bylaw will now go to a public hearing before it can be read a third time and adopted.

