Telkwa council briefs, regular meeting, April 27, 2021

Financial plan, pickleball and taxes

TAX DECREASE

The Village of Telkwa has slightly lowered the property tax rate for residential and business taxpayers for 2021.

At its April 27 meeting, council passed first, second and third readings of the Tax Rates Bylaw.

Residential ratepayers will pay $3.85 per $1,000 of assessment this year compared to $4.24 in 2020.

Businesses will pay approximately three cents less per $1,000 coming in $9.82 versus $9.85.

This does not mean, however, that some tax bills will not be going up. The Village was able to lower taxes while maintaining revenue because property assessments for Telkwa rose dramatically in 2021.

The average property in the village went from $293,000 the year before to $332,000 this year.

Telkwa’s anticipated property tax revenue for 2021 is $876,261, exactly the same as 2020.

Light Industrial and Recreation property owners will see increases. The rate for Light Industrial is $16.34 per $1,000 up from $11.69.

Recreation ratepayers will pay $4.24 compared to $3.85 last year.

PICKLEBALLED

The surface at the outdoor rink in Telkwa will be getting a facelift.

In a presentation to council Chris DeYoung on behalf of the Bulkley Valley Pickleball Association sought permission to paint pickleball lines on the court.

The association members will supply the paint and labour.

Although pickleball has been around for nearly 60 years, it has only recently started growing in popularity in the north.

Pickleball is kind of like a cross between tennis and badminton played with a hard plastic ball with holes and paddles like large ping pong paddles over a tennis net.

The court is 20 feet by 44 feet, slightly longer and slightly narrower than the service box areas of a tennis court. Each side of the net is divided into two 15 x 10 service areas with a seven-foot no volley zone next to the net.

FINANCIAL PLAN

Council has passed first and second readings of its Five Year Financial Plan (2021-2025).

Telkwa’s total budget for 2021 is just over $11 million. This is very high due to large ticket infrastructure projects currently underway.

The budget for 2o21 includes over $6 million in grants that will largely be spent this year. That drops off to $2 million in 2022 and less than $1 million for the three remaining years of the plan.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

Just Posted

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read