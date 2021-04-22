Telkwa Village Office’s main sign. (File photo)

Telkwa Village Office’s main sign. (File photo)

Telkwa council briefs: Regular meeting, April 13, 2021

Village receives Consolidated Financial Statements; closes right of way between First and Second Sts

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

It may seem counterintuitive given the circumstances of the past year, but 2020 was a very good one for the Village of Telkwa financially.

That is the conclusion of the village’s auditor.

Al McCreary of Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants delivered Telkwa’s Consolidated Financial Statements to council at its regular meeting April 13.

The bottom line, McCreary reported is the village had an accumulated surplus of $22.8 million as of the end of 2020 and $2 million cash in the bank.

McCreary noted Telkwa was one of the many communities, mostly smaller ones that do not provide major services such as an airport or arena, that actually benefited from COVID-19 funding. Smithers, for example, was hit hard by losses of revenue including a $975,000 shortfall for the airport.

“The village has never been in better shape, financially,” he said.

The cash-on-hand is largely a result of the unspent portion of the Village’s Northern Capital and Planning grant received in 2019 from the Province, McCreary told council.

HIGHWAY CLOSURE

Council has adopted a bylaw to close a portion of a highway right of way between First and Second Streets.

Earlier in the regular meeting April 13 approved an amendment to change the wording in a bylaw to extend the area covered by the closure further to the north.

The reason for the original closure is the Village has a party interested in purchasing a portion of the land through which the right of way passes.

Following passage of first and second readings of the bylaw in March, staff recognized the additional section of the right of way not included in the subject parcel, also has potential uses hampered by the highway dedication.

“It will just give us some more options for that land in the future,” explained Lev Hartfeil, director of operations.

In a report to council, Hartfeil noted the owners of the land adjacent to the additional portion of right of way have expressed interest in purchasing the land.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC
Next story
Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking nude photo of Liberal MP William Amos

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Town of Smithers lifts alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised town water is now safe to use

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

Gareth Manderson, general manager BC Works, and Bandstra’s Zach Runions and Steve Collins. Photo supplied
Smithers family-owned business institution sold to publicly-traded company

Bandstra Transportation and Babine Trucking acquired by Mullen Group

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) is closed due to a washout. There is no timeline to reopen the road and no detour is available.(BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek road washed out, no timetable to re-open

Geotechnical engineers are on-site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Judge finds that Gabriel Klein is criminally responsible for death of Letisha Reimer

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Most Read