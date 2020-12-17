Telkwa Village Office's main sign. (File photo)

Telkwa calls byelection

Village needs to replace former Councillor Rick Fuerst who resigned in September

Telkwa has called another byelection.

General voting day will be on Saturday February 27, 2021.

The village needs to replace Councillor Rick Fuerst who submitted his resignation papers in September.

This comes after former councillor Matthew Monkman resigned earlier in this council term due to conflicts with a new job.

A couple of meetings after Monkman resigned were cancelled because of lack of quorum.

Layton previously told The Interior News it can be tough being down one councillor.

“That’s the thing with a small council like Telkwa’s, there are many times when someone gets called away for family stuff, or whatever,” he said. “If we are missing that one person we still have quorum, but when you are down one already, we end up in a position where we might not have quorum.”

Councillor Derek Meerdink was acclaimed to replace Monkman.

The nomination period for the upcoming byelection will begin on January 12 and will end at 4 p.m. on January 22, 2021.

“There has been some interest, but, of course, we never know for sure until nomination packages are completed and submitted to us,” said CAO Debbie Joujan.

Telkwa

