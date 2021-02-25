Telkwa byelection: The candidates weigh in on village’s pandemic response

Voting takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the community hall

From left: Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey are running for Telkwa councillor in a byelection coming up on Feb. 27. (Interior News composite photo)

From left: Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey are running for Telkwa councillor in a byelection coming up on Feb. 27. (Interior News composite photo)

COVID-19 has dominated virtually every aspect of life for the past 11 months.

For municipalities it has meant modifying the way they conduct business and a reduction in revenue.

To offset financial problems, the provincial government established its COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Governments program. As part of that program, Telkwa received $602,000 of which the village has only spent a small amount on computer technology and modifications to the village office in direct response to public health orders.

The money comes with very few strings attached, the province mostly leaving it up to municipalities as to what their greatest pandemic-associated needs are.

Debbie Joujan, the village’s CAO said discussions on spending the rest of the funding will begin March 9 during a Committee of the Whole meeting to start budget deliberations.

At that point, Telkwa will have a new councillor following a byelection scheduled for Feb. 27. All of the candidates said they are satisfied with the way the current council has handled the pandemic response.

“The village is doing the best as it can,” said Klaus Kraft.

Erik Jacobsen was impressed council held off on spending the COVID relief funds.

READ MORE:

Telkwa byelection: the candidates weigh in on attracting new business

Telkwa byelection candidates weigh in on infrastructure and housing

“I believe the Village has made an excellent decision not to spend any more money than has been decided on,” he said. “I will also like to compliment them on wait for any further spending until the whole budget meeting on March 9.”

Dave Livesey felt council was wise to follow the provincial lead.

“The Village has followed the directives of the provincial government,” he said. “They have installed some plexiglass barriers in the reception area and are following mask, hand sanitizing and tracing protocols. Council meetings are now held via Zoom. I think this is an appropriate response, as the Province has the scientific know-how to make the best calls.”

Of the three candidates only Livesey had a very specific idea in mind for spending the relief money.

“I think it should be used to build some infrastructure which has a medical or health care focus,” he said. “It will require some collaboration with Northern Health and other groups such as Search and Rescue or Emergency Preparedness to determine what is the best format, but I think something like a nursing station could be built with that much money.

“It would not need to be staffed full-time, but having a medical-grade space available for vaccinations and emergencies could really benefit the area in the future. The space could be built as an addition to one of the firehalls or be a stand-alone structure, or even a mobile unit.”

Jacobsen took a more wait-and-see approach.

“As a councillor I would recommend that decision should be made with all parties involved, staff and the council present,” he said. “I do not know, presently, where the needs of that money are the greatest.”

Kraft was called away on business and was unable to provide a response.

Jacobsen and Livesey also weighed in on how the village should be preparing for the next emergency.

For Jacobsen, the key is in saving for the proverbial rainy day.

“Setting money aside to prepare for emergencies should be a must,” he said. “We never know when an emergency (will) arrive. The answer to the question, “how much and for an extended period” can only be determined by how long should we able to operate with no money coming in and how much money we require for that period of time.”

Livesey, on the other hand, wants the village to become more self-sufficient in the long-term.

“One of the key things Telkwa can do to prepare for future emergencies is to develop more services so that people can get what they need in the village if travel restrictions are put in place,” he said. “This is a long-term strategy involving encouraging new businesses to move here.”

In the meantime, he also had some thoughts on short-term preparedness for the current pandemic.

“In the short term, the Village needs to be thinking about making a space available for vaccinations, and about educating people around virus containment precautions and emergency preparedness,” he said. “There are already pamphlets about these topics at the village office, but they could be placed at other places in the area as well, to help get the message out there.”

General voting will take place Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Telkwa Community Hall.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Next story
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)
Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read