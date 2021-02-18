Telkwa. (File photo)

Telkwa business facade improvement program renewed for 2021

The village received $20,000 from Northern Development Initiative Trust

The Village of Telkwa will once again be giving out grants to help local businesses improve their facades.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council received notice its application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Business Facade Improvement program had been approved.

The village will receive $20,000 to distribute to businesses wanting to make their exteriors more visually appealing. The village will fund 100 per cent of a project’s cost up to $5,000.

Coun. Leroy Dekens questioned whether businesses that had previously taken advantage of the program could receive another grant.

Debbie Joujan, chief administrator, said those businesses are welcome to apply and the applications would be taken on a case-by-case basis.


