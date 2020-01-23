Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

A wooden beam on the Telkwa Bridge has been abridged.

The Interior News has learned that at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 the Telkwa Bridge crossing the Bulkley River was struck by an empty logging truck.

The truck hit the bridge on its east side.

In an emailed statement the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed there were no injuries and the truck which struck the bridge was empty.

“The bridge is currently open to personal and commercial vehicles (legal axle load), though is closed for oversized loads.

“A temporary repair to the bridge is expected to happen later this week, and the assessment for the permanent repair is in progress.”

READ MORE: Telkwa’s recent water woes a reminder of infrastructure deficit

While initially unclear what the extent of the damage is, photos taken by The Interior News show a snapped wooden beam near the top of the bridge. What appears to be the snapped off part of the beam could also be seen hanging over the side of the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear to what degree and how long the bridge — if at all — will be closed to the public while being repaired.

On a social media post the Village confirmed the bridge would be closed to oversized loads until further notice and that no overweight permits would be issued.

In that same post people were divided, with some suggesting the Village scrap the bridge and replace it with a two-lane crossing and others defending it as inherent to Telkwa’s charm.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A photo of the bridge on Jan. 22 which appears to show the broken off part of the wooden beam hanging slightly off the side of the bridge. (Trevor Hewitt photo)