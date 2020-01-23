A photo of the bridge on Jan. 22 which appears to show the broken off part of the wooden beam hanging slightly off the side of the bridge. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

A wooden beam on the Telkwa Bridge has been abridged.

The Interior News has learned that at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 the Telkwa Bridge crossing the Bulkley River was struck by an empty logging truck.

The truck hit the bridge on its east side.

In an emailed statement the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed there were no injuries and the truck which struck the bridge was empty.

“The bridge is currently open to personal and commercial vehicles (legal axle load), though is closed for oversized loads.

“A temporary repair to the bridge is expected to happen later this week, and the assessment for the permanent repair is in progress.”

READ MORE: Telkwa’s recent water woes a reminder of infrastructure deficit

While initially unclear what the extent of the damage is, photos taken by The Interior News show a snapped wooden beam near the top of the bridge. What appears to be the snapped off part of the beam could also be seen hanging over the side of the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear to what degree and how long the bridge — if at all — will be closed to the public while being repaired.

On a social media post the Village confirmed the bridge would be closed to oversized loads until further notice and that no overweight permits would be issued.

In that same post people were divided, with some suggesting the Village scrap the bridge and replace it with a two-lane crossing and others defending it as inherent to Telkwa’s charm.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A photo of the bridge on Jan. 22 which appears to show the broken off part of the wooden beam hanging slightly off the side of the bridge. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A photo of the bridge on Jan. 22 which appears to show the broken off part of the wooden beam hanging slightly off the side of the bridge. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Previous story
12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Just Posted

12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Protesters rallied against Coastal GasLink pipeline

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Unist’ot’en requesting Environmental Assessment Office withhold CGL construction permits

The camp says CGL never mentioned healing centre in report to Environmental Assessment Office

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

B.C.-based Coulson Aviation C-130 crashes in Australia

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Baqsimi is a nasal spray contains three milligrams of glucagon

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

Most Read