Telkwa bridge damaged for second time in 2020

For the second time in less than two months the Telkwa Bridge crossing the Bulkley River has been damaged.

On Mar. 19 after receiving a tip about the damage The Interior News checked out the scene and found that the sign on the northeast side of the bridge had been damaged, as well as a supporting wood beam.

The Interior News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation (MoT) for comment, however a construction sign at the scene indicated repairs to the bridge have been scheduled for Mar 22.

This is the second time this year the bridge has been damaged.

On Jan. 22 at approximately 11 a.m. a wooden beam on the bridge’s east side was struck by a logging truck, which lead to the MoT having to do repairs to the bridge the following weekend.

At the time of the first repairs the MoT said the bridge, which is inspected yearly by the ministry, is in good condition.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com