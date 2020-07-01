Telkwa awards water main project

The contract for a water main upgrade project in Telkwa has been awarded.

Three bids were received for the First Street Water Main Upgrading Project. Cutting Edge Projects Ltd out of Telkwa came in the lowest at $229,000. Their bid was just over $4,000 lower than the next lowest bid.

Council took the Director of Operation’s recommendation to approve their bid as well as approve a project contingency fund of 10 per cent of the tender price for any changes that may occur through the course of the project.

The contingency fund would allow reasonable increases to the contract value at the discretion of the Director of Operations and the contract administrator without requiring an additional council resolution.

The project will upgrade the water main on First Street between Trail Avenue and Telkwa Senior Housing.

“Priority of our water main upgrade projects is determined by assessing the condition and criticality of the existing lines,” said Director of Operations Lev Hartfeil.

“In this particular case, it is a short section of very poor condition, small-diameter pipe between two recently upgraded sections of water main. This upgrade will reduce risk of failure and allow for future development in the area”

This project is funded by the Northern Capital and Planning Grant. It is one of three water main upgrade projects in the 2020 budget.

Cutting Edge has a proposed schedule to start working in July and wrap up in August.

