Telkwa awards contract for backup power for new wastewater project

Almost $113,000 contract for the lift stations’ backup generator supply goes to Cummins

The Village of Telkwa continues to award contracts as part of the wastewater treatment plant and sanitary collection system rehabilitation project.

At the Nov. 10 council meeting, councillors voted in favour to go with director of operations Lev Hartfeil’s recommendation to award the contract for the lift stations’ backup generator supply to Cummins, in an amount not to exceed $112,955 plus taxes. It was the lowest of seven bids to come in.

It was announced in the summer that Telkwa was getting money for the project under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Program in the amount of $2.4 million.

It will be 100 per cent funded by the federal and provincial governments.

The project will involve the rehabilitation of the lagoon and ex-filtration system; improvements to the collection system; inspection and repair of manholes and sanitary lines; installation of flow metres, stand by generators and a supervisory control and data acquisition system in sanitary lift stations; repairs to berms, cell curtains and the ex-filtration basin; and installation of perimeter fencing.

One part of the project is to install back-up power generators and automatic transfer switches at each of the three sanitary lift stations in the Village. This will allow the lift stations to continue to operate during power outages.

Telkwa