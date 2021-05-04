Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)

Light-duty passenger vehicles can now traverse the Telegraph Creek Road for the first time since a washout forced its closure on April 15.

According to a ministry of transportation media release, permanent repairs are expected to be complete sometime in May. In the meantime, passenger vehicles will be able to use the road during specific times daily.

The road will be open between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wet conditions in the area, coupled with a lack of vegetation due to wildfires in 2018 created the perfect recipe for washouts and slides. Since the road was closed there have been instances of other localized slides and creek breaches.

Several mining companies donated helicopter flights to keep Telegraph Creek supplied and to move people in and out of the isolated community.

