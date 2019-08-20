The assault took place at night on Aug. 15, RCMP said. (Lakes District News file photo)

Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

A sexual assault took place at Radley Beach in Burns Lake on Aug. 15, police said.

That night, a 15-year-old girl was sitting on a bench at the beach, when an unknown man sat down beside her, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, of the RCMP’s North District Media Relations said in a report on Aug. 20.

“The suspect put his hand on her back and when she got up to leave, the man tried to stop her from leaving. She was able to run from the area and immediately called the police,” the report said.

Front line officers arrived on the scene but couldn’t locate the man.

The suspect has been described as heavy set, 5’5 to 5’10 in height, brown eyes, with short dark hair on the sides and longer shaggier dark hair on the top of his head.

He was also said to be wearing a red checkered plaid sweater, black shirt and dark jeans.

The victim believes the suspect might be First Nations.

“This is a priority investigation and we hope the public can provide some assistance in identifying this man,” said Staff Sergeant Saunna Lewis, of the Burns Lake detachment.

If members of the public have any further information on the case, they are asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

