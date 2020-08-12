Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Parole Board of Canada has extended Kelly Ellard’s day parole for another six months, increasing her leave privileges to allow her to be home for up to five days at a time.

Ellard, who now goes by the name Kerry Sims, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1997 death of 14-year-old Reena Virk and was given a life sentence.

Ellard is now in her later 30s and is a mother of two.

She first received day parole in November 2017, which the parole board has extended in six-month increments on several occasions and she has successfully completed five periods of day parole without issue.

The board noted the Correctional Service of Canada views Ellard’s relationship with her spouse as a stabilizing factor in her reintegration. The board also noted Ellard has been compliant with previous conditions and there has been no indication of substance abuse.

Conditions with the latest extension include not consuming drugs or alcohol, following a treatment plan, avoiding anyone involved in criminal activity or substance abuse, and no direct or indirect contact with members of Virk’s family.

At the age of 15, Ellard swarmed Virk with several other teens. Ellard, along with a teenage boy, then held Virk underwater near a Greater Victoria bridge until she stopped moving.

Ellard was convicted in 2005 after three trials. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld the conviction in 2009.

Despite being a teenager at the time of the murder, she was given an adult sentence due to the nature of the offence. She was eligible to apply for parole in 2013 but didn’t apply until 2016 and was denied at first. In February 2016, Ellard was given permission to take temporary escorted trips to parenting programs and doctor appointments.

