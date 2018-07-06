B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

A motorcycle crash in Vernon has claimed the life of a teenage rider.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services are currently on scene investigating the fatal collision involving a single motorcycle.

On Friday, July 6, just before 1 p.m., RCMP attended a single motorcycle collision in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road. The driver and single rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year old male, has died as a result of his injuries.

“An RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous motorcycle collision earlier this morning on Highway 97, where the rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The rider of the motorcycle in the earlier collision is lucky to be alive, however the collision on Old Kamloops Road has turned tragic for the rider, his family and friends,” adds Brett.

As of 2:40 p.m., Old Kamloops Road remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route. Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

If you or anyone witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.