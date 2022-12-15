Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Environment ministers try to get Montreal biodiversity talks on track in last days
Next story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Agnes Pion climbs the rock wall at the Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre during the Chamber of Commerce annual holiday luncheon Dec. 14. (Thom Barker photo)
Chamber and rec centre partner to provide small business wellness program

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Jennifer McCreesh, foreground, with her ParaVolley team. (Submitted photo)
Team “Never Quit,” how Jennifer McCreesh has overcome and thrives

Miriam Colvin (front) during a performance in front of the Central Park building in May. Colvin is taking a year of artistic leave from the BVCA to work on a new project. (Marisca Bakker photo)
BVCA Artistic Director working on new project