Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour to Vancouver for 3 nights in December 2024

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift has announced her Eras tour will be coming to Vancouver in December 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver for three nights next December.

The concerts are slated for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place.

Rick Sellers, B.C. president for presenting sponsor Rogers Communications, says the venue is the largest in the city.

The stadium lists its maximum capacity as 54,500.

“We thought it’d be brilliant to be able to also bring another level of excitement to British Columbia in addition to all the other investments that we make, and that’s why we approached the Taylor Swift team to see if we can also have Vancouver on the tour list as well,” he said.

Canada was initially left off the schedule for Swift’s wildly popular tour, which has sold out venues around the world. Speculation swirled about the perceived snub before six Toronto concerts in November 2024 were announced this summer.

Sellers says the Vancouver shows were “not on the radar screen” when the Toronto concerts were made public.

He says Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri made it a “personal point” to put together a team to advocate for Canadian dates when none were initially announced.

“We were successful to get Toronto and then once we were able to lock down Toronto we spoke to the (Swift) team even further … and we were able to secure Vancouver as well,” he said.

“It happened in a very short period of time. We’re talking weeks, not months.”

Sellers said he can’t comment on whether Rogers is attempting to negotiate more Canadian dates or locations.

Swifties can register for a code through Saturday, and those who make it through the lottery system can try to buy a ticket for the Vancouver shows starting Nov. 9.

The “Anti-Hero” singer began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from each of her 10 albums, with the live show featuring an elaborate stage design that shifts as she moves from era to era.

As in other markets, fans seeking Vancouver tickets must pre-register with the company’s Verified Fan page — a bid to reduce traffic to Ticketmaster’s website and protect against online scalper bots.

Sellers acknowledged it can be difficult for fans to get their hands on tickets. He said Rogers is setting aside “hundreds” of premium seats to give away in a series of contests in the leadup to the Canadian dates.

Those who don’t get lucky can still get in on the tour. Last month, a concert film version of the performance, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau tweets Taylor Swift an invitation tour to Canada

READ ALSO: It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Breaking NewsConcerts