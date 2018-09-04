Tax relief offered for wildfire victims

People dealing with the effects of wildfires can apply for temporary tax payment relief, says the federal Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

“Many individuals, businesses and first responders may be unable to file or pay their taxes on time. The CRA encourages them to ask for taxpayer relief,” the agency said in a statement.

”They can do so online, by using Form RC4288, Request for Taxpayer Relief, or by calling 1-800-959-8281 for individual enquiries or 1-800-959-5525 for business enquiries. The CRA will consider requests on a case by case basis.”

Taxpayers who cannot get to the banks or financial institutions they normally use are encouraged to register for the CRA’s secure online services Through My Account.

“Individuals can register for direct deposit and avoid interruptions to the tax refund or benefit payments they may be expecting,” the CRA statement continued.

“Our thoughts are with people affected by the wildfires in British Columbia and Ontario, including first responders who work tirelessly to extinguish them, and who should not be penalized for filing and paying their taxes late,” federal national revenue minister Diane Lebouthillier said.