Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after falling into ocean off Vancouver Island

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck near Campbell River

A tank trailer filled with liquefied dead fish was knocked into the water off Vancouver Island on Dec. 30, 2019. (Tavish Campbell)

An ocean transportation company says it has retrieved a tank trailer filled with liquefied fish after it was knocked into the water off Vancouver Island.

Billy Vaughn of Coastal Seatrucking says the silage was pumped into another tanker on Tuesday and the trailer was removed from the ocean near Campbell River.

Silage is a product made with dead fish that is commonly used in animal feed.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says heavy wave action caused the trailer to shift and roll off the deck of the landing craft, which is similar to a barge, on Monday.

It says the Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene and no one was injured or required rescue.

The department says the tank trailer remained afloat and was towed into Duncan Bay.

Photographer Tavish Campbell says he was out boating in the area when he came across the scene Monday.

“It’s a huge tanker trailer and it was half submerged with the oil boom around it,” he said.

