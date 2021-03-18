The Tahltan are arguably the most mining friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)

Tahltan want exploration company out of their territory

Central Government president says Doubleview Gold is most disrespectful company he has encountered

The relationship between the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) and Vancouver-based mineral exploration company Doubleview Gold has always been fraught with tension.

Now the Northwest B.C. First Nation wants the company permanently off its territory.

In a press release dated yesterday (March 17), the TCG said it is done trying to work with the company.

“The TCG made many reasonable attempts to work with Doubleview in a respectful manner but the company has repeatedly failed to conduct its activities in a manner that is consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and has chosen a path of uncertainty and conflict with the Tahltan people,” the release stated.

The conflict started in 2015 when the company was drilling in the Sheslay River area. TCG president Chad Day said this is an extremely sensitive area for the Tahltan, where some of the Nation’s elders had lived and where generations of their ancesters are buried.

READ MORE: Red Chris mine themed dump truck trays represent various causes and values

Day recalled that he, another TCG member and several elders went out to tell the company they needed to stop drilling in the area approximately 50 kilometres east of Telegraph Creek. The company characterized the meeting as a blockade and later sought an injunction against the TCG and elders in B.C. Supreme Court.

In 2016, Justice Christopher Grauer dismissed the suit saying there was no evidence “the defendants threatened to commit an unlawful act, or use unlawful means, against the drillers, or that they had any intention to injure either the drillers or the plaintiff.”

Day said since then there has been intermittent activity and a refusal to engage in a meaningful way.

“They’ve continually refused to sign off on the agreements that Tahltan Central Government has in place with all mineral exploration companies,” he said. “It’s not an option for these companies, it’s not a company by company agreement or area by area agreement. Everybody that’s in Tahltan territory that’s completing mineral exploration work is expected to sign a communications engagement agreement, an opportunity agreement and in some cases an exploration agreement.”

Day said the Tahltan Nation has been a model of First Nations-industry cooperation and collaboration for decades and they are simply fed up with Doubleview.

READ MORE: Tahltan attempt to evict jade and placer miners

“All the other mineral exploration companies that have come through Tahltan territory and continue to work in Tahltan territory understand these protocols, they embrace them, a lot of them are grateful for them because it makes it much easier for them to come in and establish a relationship and to establish some form of certainty,” Day said.

“I’ve never encountered somebody (Doubleview CEO Farshad Shirvani) and a company that is so disrespectful and so tone deaf to Aboriginal rights and title.”

Doubleview has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Day said the TCG will do everything in its power to eject the company.

“This company needs to go,” he said. “We are not going to tolerate from any company, we’ve given them so many chances over the years and at this point there’s no turning back, we want them out of the territory and we’re going to go to great lengths to make that happen if we have to.”

If successful, it would not be the first time the Tahltan prevailed in a standoff with industry. In 2012, the province bought back coalbed gas licences from Shell Canada.

And in 2015, Tahltan opposition to anthracite coal exploration in the Sacred Headwaters area of the Klappan Mountains led to a similar buyout from Fortune minerals.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack
Next story
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Just Posted

Major Funk, from left, Selina Heyligers-Hare, Brent Gallant, Etienne Girard, Adrian Burrill, Toby Moisey and Anders Grasholm. (Courtesy of Major Funk)
Smithers sax player features in Yukon funk band album release shows

Toby Moisey and Major Funk drop debut album with livestream concerts March 19

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan want exploration company out of their territory

Central Government president says Doubleview Gold is most disrespectful company he has encountered

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)
SD54 draft calendar sticks with one-week spring break for 2021-2022

Teachers’ union doesn’t understand why district can’t make two weeks work when 54 of 58 districts do

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, ask others who may have encountered the man to come forward

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Most Read