Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list

Representatives of the Indigenomics Institute’s Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses are honoured during the Indigenomics conference at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver May 19-20. (Submitted photo)

The Tahltan Nation has long been recognized as being at the forefront of forging economic partnerships with industry and government.

Now its business arm, the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation has been named to the Indigenomics 2022 10 to Watch List at the Indigenomics Design Conference in Vancouver, put on by the Indegenomics Institute.

“TNDC is humbled and grateful to be acknowledged for our growth, diversification and competency by being named to the Indigenomics 2022 10 to Watch List,” said Paul Gruner, TNDC chief executive officer.

“The Indigenomics Institute’s annual 10 to Watch Awards are given to ten distinctive businesses, partnerships or initiatives that demonstrate leadership in the emerging 100-billion-dollar Indigenous economy,” stated a TNDC press release.

The historical achievements of the TNDC include involvement in the Great Bear project, Eskay Mine, BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line and the Coast Mountain Hydro hydrolectric projects.

The corporation also has stakes in Seabridge Gold’s KSM project, Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek revitalization project and the working Brucejack and Red Chris mines.

Most recently, in 2021, the TNDC has negotiated a partnership with the Province, Newcrest Mining, the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine, Newmont, Teck Resources, Seabridge Gold and Skeena Resources to upgrade the Dease Lake airport and saw TNDC take over as the airport’s operator.

It is also currently involved in a project to bring fibre optics to the communities of Iskut and Dease Lake “providing critical high-speed internet which will enhance the delivery of healthcare and education,” Gruner said.

“The Indigenomics Institute is the leading research, education, and engagement platform for supporting the rebuilding and design of Indigenous economies of Indigenous peoples worldwide,” its website states. “The Institute works to facilitate the realization of Indigenous modern political, economic, legal and community development objectives.”



