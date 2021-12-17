The Iskut Band and Tahltan Band continue to govern Tahltan interests with respect to the Indian Act in the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake, and Telegraph Creek, says the Tahltan Central Government (TCG). (TCG photo)

Tahltan Central Government launches new website for its stewardship initiative

Tahltan Stewardship Initiative forges a new path for the First Nation in decision making

On Dec. 17, the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) launched the Tahltan Stewardship Initiative (TSI) website to mark a step forward on their journey of self-determination.

The TSI is an opportunity for members of the Tahltan Nation to have a say on matters that impact their lands, rights, and wellbeing.

TCG President Chad Norman Day, called the TSI an “important part” of their journey and story as a Nation.

“Since time immemorial, Tahltans have lived, fought, and bled to protect our territory. Caring for our lands, fish, and wildlife is part of who we are. The launch of our new TSI website will support Tahltans to contribute their knowledge and collective voices to our efforts,” said Day.

The framework of TSI will build and use Tahltan knowledge and worldview along with science in decision-making processes, build capacity and provide opportunities and training for Tahltans to work on stewardship projects.

“Tahltans must be involved in strategic planning and decision-making on matters that involve our territory and impact our collective rights and wellbeing,” said Nalaine Morin, TSI chair and lands director for TCG.

TSI website (tsi.tahltan.org) can be accessed here.

