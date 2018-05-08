Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

There will be no sport fishing for salmon in the Skeena River and Nass River until further notice.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, which specified there will be no retention of chinook in all rivers draining into Pacific Fishery Management Areas 1 to 6 until further notice.
The closures will affect recreational and charter anglers from Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.
DFO stated that recreational opportunities for Skeena coho and pink salmon may occur later.
The closure is effective immediately.
More to come.
