DFO announces there will be no recreational fishing for chinook on the Skeena and Nass Rivers until further notice. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

There will be no sport fishing for salmon in the Skeena River and Nass River until further notice.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, which specified there will be no retention of chinook in all rivers draining into Pacific Fishery Management Areas 1 to 6 until further notice.

The closures will affect recreational and charter anglers from Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

DFO stated that recreational opportunities for Skeena coho and pink salmon may occur later.

The closure is effective immediately.

READ MORE: DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure

READ MORE: Cullen demands better leadership on salmon crisis

More to come.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing
Next story
Cariboo Think Tank calls for ‘forest resiliency’ to keep sector viable

Just Posted

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

Northwest hosting international dirt bike tour

Grizzbait tour brings riders from Australia and Europe to Smithers and Telkwa trails

Bulkley River upgraded to flood watch

River and tributary levels rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull: River Forecast Centre.

Option to avoid sidewalks to nowhere

Smithers developers would still need to pay 100 per cent of sidewalk cost.

Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday in Smithers was in honour Julia and Maria Trottier.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Travelling lawyers hope to make legal services accessible in every community

A new company is creating a network of experts to connect rural communities with services

Cariboo Think Tank calls for ‘forest resiliency’ to keep sector viable

Delegates at Future of Forestry Think Tank agree industry needs to transition

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

Most Read