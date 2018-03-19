Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Peel Regional Police are looking for these three men in connection with a brutal assault on a man with autism on March 13. (Peel Regional Police)

Police in Ontario say they believe that at least one of three men who beat up a man with autism in the greater Toronto area could be from the Lower Mainland.

Peel Regional Police say the assault happened at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13 at about 10:45 p.m.

The 29-year-old man was sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the terminal’s lower level when three men approached.

The suspects surrounded him and “continued to punch and kick the male multiple times” before fleeing.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“We believe at least one might be from British Columbia,” said Const. Iryna Yashnyk. “We’re hoping to get the video out there in case somebody might recognize them.”

WATCH: Police provide a video of the assault

Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The first suspect is described as a 5’10” South Asian man with a light complexion, short dark beard and short black hair cut. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white Jordan lettering, with black track pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a thin, clean shaven 5’10” South Asian man with a light complexion. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood, black track pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as an unshaven 5’10” South Asian man with a medium complexion. He had a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo and white Nike lettering along the sleeves, with black track pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, visit their website or text 27467 with the world ‘peel’ and their tip.

