Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP

North Division Emergency Response team mobilized over suspicion of handgun involved

An incident in the Hazeltons yesterday that resulted in the mobilization of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team ended peacefully.

At approximately noon, a New Hazelton police officer attempted a traffic stop in New Hazelton, but the driver of the vehicle fled toward the Village of Hazelton, according to Cpl. Alex Berube, a spokesperson for E Division (B.C.).

The officer did not pursue as they were fairly certain of the identity of the driver. Shortly thereafter, the Mounties located the vehicle behind a home in Hazelton.

Officers learned from the homeowners that the male suspect had entered the residence without permission and had barricaded himself inside.

Although unconfirmed, suspicion that the man had a handgun required the North Division Emergency Response Team to be called in, Berube said.

Police negotiated with the suspect, who eventually gave himself up without incident.

He is currently in custody pending charges.

