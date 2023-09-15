The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say a suspect in a July 23, 2023 shooting in Richmond was arrested in Surrey on Sept. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say a suspect in a July 23, 2023 shooting in Richmond was arrested in Surrey on Sept. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Suspect arrested after firing gun out ride-share window: B.C. RCMP

Richmond RCMP say 3 men were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting

Richmond RCMP say a suspect was arrested in Surrey this week for a shooting that happened in July.

Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section, with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Response Team, arrested the suspect in the 15000-block of 59A Avenue Thursday (Sept. 14). Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh said the suspect was arrested “without incident.”

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. on July 23 outside of a business in the 8500-block of Sea Island Way in Richmond, and was reported to RCMP the following morning.

A witness reported that three males were inside a ride-share vehicle when one of them took out a firearm and discharged it two or three time out of the window.

“Fortunately, no one was injured but these types of reckless acts undermine the safety and security of our community,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, the officer-in-charge of investigative services.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced.

READ MORE: Double-homicide near Chilliwack called ‘isolated incident between neighbours’

RCMPShooting

Love The Smithers Interior News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sikh referendum asks B.C. voters about killing outside Surrey temple
Next story
Researchers hunt for bear minimums, bear maximums in B.C. wilderness

Just Posted

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace

Skeena Sawmills in 2019. Skeena Sawmills now stands idle, a stark symbol of the company’s escalating financial challenges that have led to bankruptcy petitions and mounting debts. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills and affiliates face bankruptcy with debts over $143 million