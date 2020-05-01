Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify a man they allege used a found bank card left in an ATM machine and used it to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s bank account. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public to help them look for a man they allege stole money from an ATM machine.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. on April 12 when, according to police, the suspect used a bank card that had accidentally been left inserted in an ATM machine at the TD Bank on Dufferin Crescent to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s account.

The suspect was photographed by the ATM’s security camera and is described as caucasian, 35 to 45 years old with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345.



