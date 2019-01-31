Police investigate the scene at Scott Road SkyTrain after Constable Josh Harms of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police was shot on Jan. 30. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Bridgeview

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Police are working to piece together what happened that led to 27-year-old transit officer Josh Harms being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain station on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

Surrey RCMP tell the Now-Leader that Constable Harms didn’t shoot at the suspect.

“The police officer was shot, but the police officer absolutely didn’t shoot as well. There was no shootings from police, there was a shooting from the suspect,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig.

Did Harms draw his firearm?

“I don’t know,” Greig replied. “That will be part of the investigation.”

Harms was released from hospital late Wednesday night, according to Transit Police, who say he will be meeting with specialists soon to determine the extent of his injuries.

Harms is described as a “well respected, exemplary young police officer” who was on duty when he was shot.

READ MORE: Police still hunting armed suspect, release video after transit officer shot in Surrey

homelessphoto

(Police investigate the scene at Scott Road SkyTrain after Constable Josh Harms of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police was shot on Jan. 30. Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Details about what led to the Jan. 30 shooting are sparse at this point, but locals were certainly impacted by its aftermath as police hunted the suspected gunman, zeroing in on “containment” areas in Bridgeview: from King George Boulevard to 114th Avenue and 125A Street to 124th Street.

A report from one resident says a SWAT team surrounded a house near Scott Road station and a loud explosion was heard.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald confirmed that a house was surrounded, and police were “clearing a residence,” but wouldn’t elaborate.

He also said police are talking to a “substantial amount” of witnesses and that about 80 officers are involved in the active investigation.

“I was denied entry to Bridgeview to get to my house,” wrote Shannon Walker on the Now-Leader’s Facebook page. “I was told no exit or entry for anyone until the shooter is found dead or alive, no matter if it takes two hours or two days.”

Another reader, Kris Miller, said he counted 21 police cars headed to the area, along King George Boulevard.

North Delta resident Erin Schulte said she was “the first car unable to cross the (Pattullo) bridge back into Surrey after work.”

OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

Schulte said an officer came up behind her with lights on and cut her off, stopping all traffic crossing into the City of Surrey.

“At the crest of the bridge looking down there were blue and reds, it looked like on every street corner. Was haunting,” she added.

Wednesday night, McDonald told people to “avoid the area” completely.

“For residents who live within the containment area, we are asking you to stay inside and lock your doors. Please turn on any exterior lights and call 911 if you see anything suspicious and please do not attempt to apprehend the suspect if you see him or encounter him,” McDonald said.

Bridgeview resident George Reid told the Now-Leader “there were cops everywhere, all over the neighbourhood” Wednesday night.

“They’re still all over the neighbourhood,” he said Thursday morning. “They’ve blocked off a bunch of it.”

In an early morning Jan. 31 release, police said their presence “remains in the area” but that roads have been re-opened to residents, as has SkyTrain service to the station.

“Vehicle traffic entering and leaving the area (King George Blvd to 114th Avenue and 125A Street to 124th Street) will continue to be checked by police. Police are asking non-residents to stay away from the area as the police investigation continues,” the release states.

“Area residents can resume their regular activities, however they should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”

Meantime, the hunt continues today for the suspected shooter, who is described a man in his 20s with “dark skin, dark stubble, goatee and a mustache,” wearing a blue hoodie and Nike running shoes.

Surrey RCMP have not confirmed any arrests have been made in the case as of 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect is believed to be armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call 911.

A dedicated tip line is open for the public to report any information that can assist this investigation: 604-502-6284. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

An outpouring of support has been expressed for Constable Harms on social media, from the public and from politicians alike.

“Prayers to the Officer and his family,” wrote Judy L. McCallum Wilson on the Now-Leader’s Facebook page. “Also hope they find this shooter soon!”

“I hope the transit officer is OK,” wrote Jennifer Rumley.

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke thanked the RCMP and Transit Police for “putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our community.”

“Our prayers go out to Cst. Harms for a positive recovery,” she added.

B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter late Wednesday night to say his “thoughts are with” the injured officer and said he’s “relieved to hear he is OK and in good spirits.”

Thursday, just after noon, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in an emailed statement he is “glad and heartened” to hear that Harms has been released from hospital.

“I wish him a very speedy and full recovery,” McCallum added.

“It is a testament to the men and women in our police services who put their lives on the line every day, and yesterday is a reminder of the very real risks they take while performing their duties to keep our communities safe. I want to commend the work that is being done by the Surrey RCMP, which have put the full weight of its resources in apprehending the suspect. I have full confidence that it is only a matter of time before the suspect is caught by the officers of Surrey RCMP.”

His comment comes amid the new Surrey council, under McCallum’s leadership, launching a policing transition to pull out of its Surrey RCMP contract to instead establish a municipal force.

Transit Police said Thursday they were “humbled” by the outpouring of support they have received from the public and law enforcement/first responder partners.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event
Next story
Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Just Posted

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

Mobile fire trailer proposed

RDBN director Mark Fisher asking if rural residents willing to chip in for wildfire protection.

Snowboard cross racers return from Big White

Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club sent three athletes to race provincial snowboard cross in Big White.

What have you got for me this time, Smithers?

After 12 years, Thom Barker rolls back into Bulkley Valley for another stint with The Interior News

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

Most Read