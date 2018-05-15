Hislop Road fire gives off smoke near Tyhee Lake May 14. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Structure fire near Tyhee Lake

Telkwa and Forestry firefighters responded to a fire on Hislop Road Monday.

A structure fire near Tyhee Lake caused minor injuries for a man and destroyed two trailers Monday night.

The fire on Hislop Road was in the regional district and just outside of the Telkwa fire suppression district.

“When we arrived on scene we discovered it wasn’t within our district and forestry was already on scene and they asked us to help them keep the fire from spreading before their crews arrived,” said Fire Chief Laurence Turney.

Both structures were lost in the fire.

“They were fully engulfed when we arrived and there was no saving them,” added Turney.

BC Hydro was also called in.

“It is a common thing for us to have hydro shut off power to structures to provide us with a safer environment,” he said.

An ambulance transported the person living at the property to hospital to deal with reported burns to his hands, but he was later released from hospital that night.

Turney added that given the dry conditions and the location of the blaze, things could have been much worse.

“It was one of those things that looked bad and there was a lot of combustibles there but it didn’t spread, it could have gotten into the woods pretty quickly but it didn’t,” he said. “Luckily there was a bit of a cleared area and the road helped stopped the spread.”

 

Previous story
Don’t play the odds with your pets

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor trial pushed back with more accusers

The case is rescheduled for June 19 in Smithers after RCMP says there may be more victims.

Structure fire near Tyhee Lake

Telkwa and Forestry firefighters responded to a fire on Hislop Road Monday.

UPDATE: Bulkley River flooding forecast

Still very high water, but no rain helps as forecast gets less dire.

Canadian common sense

Kitimat Clean president David Black wants value-added oil industry with refineries on B.C.’s coast.

Smithers hosts provincial softball championships

Hundreds on 24 teams sliding into Smithers this summer to have a ball.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

B.C. man continues search for young boy depicted in his mother’s painting

A man is searching for the man in his mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

B.C. WHL team owners can be named in lawsuit over players’ wages: court

A class-action lawsuit is asking for back wages, overtime and vacation pay

Most Read