Structural Engineer of Smithers Home Hardware issued Disciplinary Order

The Discipline Committee of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEG) of the Province of B.C. has issued an interim order against Johann Duerichen, P. ENG., of Smithers, restricting him from practicing structural engineering unless he is directly supervised by a professional engineer who will assume full responsibility for his work.

These charges relate to engineering services Duerichen provided for two separate projects: the construction of Smithers Home Hardware and a residence in Revelstoke.

The Smithers Home Hardware building was deemed a risk to public safety Dec. 10, by the Smithers Town Council and the owner was given 30 days to hire an independent structural engineer to assess the integrity of the building, and a further 90 days to implement any recommendations the engineer had regarding the building.

The original complaint brought against Duerichen with APEG was by the building inspector employed by the City of Revelstoke in February 2019.

The order contines Duerichen is not pemitted to practice geotechnical engineering or electrical engineering and may not apply his seal to any drawings, report or other documents until a hearing of inquiry May 11-14, 2021.

In Oct. 2019 the Investigation Committee of the association moved to investigate Duerichen’s conduct in relation to the Revelstoke project, and in relation to the construction of Smithers Home Hardware.

A Notice of Inquiry was then issued Dec. 2, 2020 setting out thirteen allegations against Duerichen in relation to his work on both projects. The allegations include unprofessional conduct, incompetence and calls into question Duerichen’s qualification with respect to structual, geotechnical and electrical engineering.

It is within Duerichen’s right to argue at the inquiry that the evidence does not establish the allegations against him as set out in the Notice of Inquiry.

The Interior News has reached out to Duerichen for comment.

