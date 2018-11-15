Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

One man died after a crash Wednesday (Nov. 14) on Highway 16 near Norman Lake, between Prince George and Vanderhoof.

A Toyota pick-up crossed the centre line and hit a Ford Escape head on, according to today’s Prince George RCMP press release. The 23-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the pick-up was killed. RCMP said the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, RCMP discovered that the Toyota pick-up truck had been reported stolen out of Prince George a few weeks prior to the collision.

RCMP and North District Traffic Services said in the news release that the cause of the collision is still currently being investigated.

The highway had been shut down to all traffic but has since reopened. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the RCMP at 250-649-4004 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically



newsroom@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter